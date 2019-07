ATHENS, Ala. -- A dad desperate to get his daughters to sleep made a deal: He'd let them wear whatever they wanted, as long as they went to bed.Lucy Jo of Alabama wore a Frozen-themed Queen Elsa dress, while her sister, Norah, took that promise and ran with it."OK, Lucy Jo wanted to wear a costume to bed instead of jammies. So she picked out Elsa 'cause it's kinda like jammies, it looks comfy. Nora wanted a costume too. She's a hot dog," said the girl's father, Micah Clem.Clem posted a clip of his daughters' reactions to the viral video on Instagram on Friday.Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear hot dog costumes.