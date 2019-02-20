FAMILY & PARENTING

Gun range proposal hits the bullseye in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

One man knew his bride-to-be well enough to set up a perfect proposal.

Eyewitness News
WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A gun range might not be the best place to surprise someone, but it had a happy outcome for one New Jersey couple.

One man knew his bride-to-be well enough to set up a perfect proposal.

Kara Crampton was shooting at a target at a Wayne shooting range, Reloaderz NJ, when the target flipped around revealing a very important question asking, "Will you marry me?"

A video of the proposal shows the customized target, which gave Crampton the option to shoot at "yes" or "no" in answer to the big question.

However, after seeing him down on one knee, she accepted the proposal by saying, "Yes!" and embracing him instead.

Woodruff really did hit the bullseye with his plan.

According to Reloaderz NJ's Facebook post, this was the first time someone proposed marriage at the range.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymarriageengagementgunsWayne
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Long Island couple together 81 years dies days apart
6 couples at LI nursing home renew wedding vows
Woman loses necklace with mother's ashes at NJ mall
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
AccuWeather: Snow, sleet and rain on the way
Funeral set for NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Search for suspect in Hillcrest homicide investigation
Man accused of exposing self, rubbing against 9-year-old girl
2nd suspect arrested in food delivery driver robberies on LI
Long Island co-workers claim $437M Mega Millions jackpot
Show More
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
NY area bracing for another blast of winter on Wednesday
Exclusive: Man stabbed over his jacket in Harlem recounts attack
More News