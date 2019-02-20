Gun range proposal hits the bullseye in New Jersey

A gun range might not be the best place to surprise someone, but it had a happy outcome for one New Jersey couple.One man knew his bride-to-be well enough to set up a perfect proposal.Kara Crampton was shooting at a target at a Wayne shooting range, Reloaderz NJ, when the target flipped around revealing a very important question asking, "Will you marry me?"A video of the proposal shows the customized target, which gave Crampton the option to shoot at "yes" or "no" in answer to the big question.However, after seeing him down on one knee, she accepted the proposal by saying, "Yes!" and embracing him instead.Woodruff really did hit the bullseye with his plan.According to Reloaderz NJ's Facebook post, this was the first time someone proposed marriage at the range.----------