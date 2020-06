EMBED >More News Videos We asked people from across the U.S. to share the best advice they got from their father figures.

Being a dad is hard work, but these fathers know all the tricks to keep their kids happy.In celebration of Father's Day, we're highlighting dads who are winning the parenting game.In the media player above, we feature some pretty cool dads: one rides his skateboard while holding his toddler and another flies a plane with his daughter in the passenger seat.But everyday dads can win too, whether it's by using a vacuum to make a ponytail or cracking their kids up with their best dad joke!