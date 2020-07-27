reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: Happy reunion with EMS worker, family amid pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A New York City EMS worker made the difficult decision to isolate from his family while he worked on the frontlines during pandemic.

That made for a very happy and excited reunion when the family finally got back together.

Squeals of delight were a perfect birthday gift for Pat McNulty.

He had missed his daughter's 8th birthday.

The family reunion came after they were apart for 103 days.

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
