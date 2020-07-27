Reopen NYC: Happy reunion with EMS worker, family amid pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6311834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A New York City EMS worker made the difficult decision to isolate from his family while he worked on the frontlines during pandemic.That made for a very happy and excited reunion when the family finally got back together.Squeals of delight were a perfect birthday gift for Pat McNulty.He had missed his daughter's 8th birthday.The family reunion came after they were apart for 103 days.