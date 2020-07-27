Reopen NYC: Happy reunion with EMS worker, family amid pandemic

That made for a very happy and excited reunion when the family finally got back together.
Squeals of delight were a perfect birthday gift for Pat McNulty.
He had missed his daughter's 8th birthday.
The family reunion came after they were apart for 103 days.
