FAMILY & PARENTING

Hospital hosts triplets reunion in celebration of Mother's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the triplets reunion in celebration of Mother's Day.

By
MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) --
Six mothers and their sets of triplets -- yes, that makes 18 children -- gathered at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola on Friday to celebrate the hospital's annual triplets Mother's Day reunion.

All of the mothers delivered at the hospital. Dr. Martin Chavez, Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, presented each of the mothers with bouquets of flowers.

The mothers described to Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne how they manage raising triplets.

"A lot of coffee," said Christine Malloy of North Bellmore. "You just keep going, you don't even time to think about it. It takes a lot of inner strength, but you put a smile on your face and you just be a mom."

Jamie Spivak of Cold Spring Harbor said her life is all about planning and organization. She said she always prepares for the next day the night before. She said her eldest daughter, Christiana Calvo, has been a huge help and often helps take care of the triplets and her younger brother.

Michelle Katsavos of Lynbrook recalled the moment she found out she was having triplets.

"I'm not going to lie, I cried, I was terrified. How are we going to do this? How is my body going to handle this," Katsavos said.

All of the mothers thanked the nurses and doctors at NYU Winthrop Hospital for their support, advice and guidance.


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybirthmother's daylong island newsfamilyfeel goodMineolaNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
NY man discovers half-brother he never knew he had
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News