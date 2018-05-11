Hospital hosts triplets reunion in celebration of Mother's Day

MOTHER’S DAY STORY: What’s it like having triplets? It’s crazy. What do you think? I spoke with the mothers of these kids. They say their lives involve a lot of planning, organization and finding the joy in everyday .... oh, and coffee pic.twitter.com/daOinkw7wH — Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) May 11, 2018

Six mothers and their sets of triplets -- yes, that makes 18 children -- gathered at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola on Friday to celebrate the hospital's annual triplets Mother's Day reunion.All of the mothers delivered at the hospital. Dr. Martin Chavez, Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, presented each of the mothers with bouquets of flowers.The mothers described to Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne how they manage raising triplets."A lot of coffee," said Christine Malloy of North Bellmore. "You just keep going, you don't even time to think about it. It takes a lot of inner strength, but you put a smile on your face and you just be a mom."Jamie Spivak of Cold Spring Harbor said her life is all about planning and organization. She said she always prepares for the next day the night before. She said her eldest daughter, Christiana Calvo, has been a huge help and often helps take care of the triplets and her younger brother.Michelle Katsavos of Lynbrook recalled the moment she found out she was having triplets."I'm not going to lie, I cried, I was terrified. How are we going to do this? How is my body going to handle this," Katsavos said.All of the mothers thanked the nurses and doctors at NYU Winthrop Hospital for their support, advice and guidance.----------