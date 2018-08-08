FAMILY & PARENTING

Need help getting your kid to bed? You can call Mickey Mouse and friends to help

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are cool things you may not have known about the famous animated character. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If you're the parent of a young Disney fan who has trouble going to bed, we have good news for you. For a limited time, you can call the Disney Store's ''Sleep Shop Hotline'' for a special message from Mickey Mouse and his friends.


The hotline, which will run through the end of August, has messages from five iconic Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy.

PHOTOS: Mickey Mouse's look through the years




Among the messages is a story from Goofy about his day and a question from Minnie Mouse about whether your child brushed their teeth, according to ABC News.

The hotline is toll-free but standard charges apply for cell phones. The hotline is limited to one message per call.

To hear the messages, call 1-877-7-MICKEY.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familydisneymickey mousefeel goodparentingMinnie Mousechildrensleep
Related
Minnie Mouse receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
5 extraordinary facts about Walt Disney
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Siblings adopted by separate families reunite after 30 years
Town employee calls cops on mom breastfeeding on NJ beach
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police respond to murder-suicide at Westchester Medical Center
AccuWeather Alert: Heat and storms
'I warned him': Grandma shoots man trying to get into her home
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
Rep. Chris Collins indicted on insider trading charges
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Signal trouble causing delays on LIRR
3 struck by lightning in Queens, expected to survive
Show More
PHOTOS of Tuesday's lightning strikes around NYC
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Cows help police, corral Florida car theft suspect
2 teens drown in Ramapo Lake in Oakland
NYPD believes they have found mom of baby pulled from river
More News