HALLOWEEN

How to participate in Jimmy Kimmel's annual Halloween candy prank

(Randy Holmes/ABC)

Once again this year, Jimmy Kimmel is asking parents to ruin their child's Halloween -- but only for a moment -- by telling them they ate all the candy and recording the reaction.


For the eighth time, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host is encouraging parents to pull off the prank on their kids in what has become a "cherished Halloween tradition."

All you have to do to participate is:

1) Tell your kids you ate all their Halloween candy and record their reaction
2) Upload the video to YouTube with the title, 'Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy'
3) Keep an eye on your messages to see if the show reaches out to you

Kids who have fallen for it in the past have run the gamut of emotions from angry to devastated to forgiving, though after it's been out there for so many years, some of them are starting to wise up to it.

See highlights from the prank in 2017, 2016 and 2015.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyhalloweenprankjimmy kimmelbuzzworthyfunny videoyoutubeparentingchildrenu.s. & worldwatercoolertrending
HALLOWEEN
Dad dresses son in Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween
DIY: Make your own robot costume for Halloween
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
Candyman: A real-life Halloween horror story
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fertility procedure allows 2 women to carry same baby
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
Woman dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
Miracle Baby: Smallest child ever born at LI hospital goes home
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3 children fatally struck at Indiana bus stop
Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Apple unveils new iPads, Macbooks in Brooklyn
Passengers trapped in packed NJ Transit train for 2 hours
NYPD: Man robs 4 people at knifepoint, 3 in 2-hour span
Suspect in lewd act on female subway passenger surrenders
Off-duty officer grazed by bullet in Bronx
Show More
Female teacher accused of sexual conduct with student in NJ
NYPD: Correction officer, 3 others assault man after crash
Man gets life in prison for kidnapping baby cut from womb
Rampage victims' funerals begin as Trump heads to Pittsburgh
Pipe-bomb suspect had hit list of targets, official says
More News