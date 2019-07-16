Family & Parenting

Huggies displays dads on diaper boxes for first time

In a momentous occasion, Huggies is featuring dads on its diaper packaging for the first time ever.

The company came up with seven box designs, and three of the Special Delivery diaper boxes feature men front and center with babies.

The new premium diaper line touts plant-based ingredients.

They come in black boxes and started hitting shelves this month.

The company says dads have an important role in the family, and they want to make sure dads are equally celebrated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabiesfamily
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver exiting car wash accidentally hits gas, ends up in water
24 hospitalized after suspected CO poisoning at NYC church
Police warn flushing drugs could create 'meth-gators'
Wisconsin boy gifts special doll to NYC girl who lost arm
NJ brother charged in family's murder accused of insurance fraud
Search on for missing 9-foot pet anaconda on Long Island
NYPD officer won't face federal charges in Eric Garner death
Show More
Burglar in Queens smells woman's shoe, performs lewd act
Woman was living with dead mother for 3 years, police say
Queens deli owner struck in face with power drill, loses teeth
Police: Teen killed by Instagram friend who posted photos of corpse
AccuWeather Forecast: Still hot, more humid
More TOP STORIES News