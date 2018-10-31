FAMILY & PARENTING

Interactive play spot Trolls The Experience now open in Midtown

Photo: Jo I./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to take the kids? Then check out the interactive Trolls The Experience at 218 W. 57th St. in Midtown.

Bring your kids and enjoy the complete "Trolls" experience. Fans of the DreamWorks movie will enjoy multiple floors of activities, where children can sing, dance, hug and interact with the characters. Included is a hair salon where children can transform into an honorary troll.

The experience typically takes 50 to 70 minutes. Get your tickets here.

Snacks and drinks are available to purchase at a cafe inside.

The new addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Dave F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the interactive adventure on Oct. 22, wrote, "These types of exhibits are always very hit or miss. This one got it right. If your kid is a fan of Trolls, this is a must."

Yelper Doris M. wrote, "This experience was great for children of all ages. I'm pretty sure I had just about the same amount of fun as him."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Trolls The Experience is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
