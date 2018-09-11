FAMILY & PARENTING

James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages

James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages.

In a raw, moving and now viral post on Instagram, actor James Van Der Beek says we need a new word for miscarriage.

Van Der Beek and his wife welcomed their fifth baby over the summer, but he says over the past three years, they've also lost three babies.

He says the word "miscarriage" in an insidious way suggests fault for the mother, as if she dropped something or failed to "carry," and that we need to remove the idea of blame.

Many can relate, as he says, this is a pain - it will tear you open like nothing else on levels deeper than you may have ever experienced.

He also says that when it comes to judging, parents often do it to themselves during this time of grief.

He says we need a new word, a new name for this life-altering experience that is more common than we often hear about.

In fact, one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage.

