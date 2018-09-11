James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages

Actor James Van Der Beek, in a raw, moving and now viral post on Instagram, says we need a new word for miscarriage.Van Der Beek and his wife welcomed their fifth baby over the summer. But he says over the past three years they've also lost three babies.He says the word "miscarriage" in an insidious way suggests fault for the mother, as if she dropped something or failed to "carry," and that we need to remove the idea of blame.Many can relate as, he says, this is a pain - it will tear you open like nothing else on levels deeper than you may have ever experienced.And he says when it comes to judging, parents often do this to themselves during this time of grief.He says we need a new word, a new name for this life-altering experience that is more common than we often hear about.In fact, one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage.-----