Kanga's Indoor Playcenter opens its doors in Long Island City

Photo: Jennifer J./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new indoor play center and birthday party venue has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Kanga's Indoor Playcenter, the new arrival is located at 32-15 37th Ave. in Long Island City.

Designed for children ages one through 11, this expansive multi-level indoor play space offers merry-go-rounds, bounce house attractions, ball pits and more, along with a dedicated toddler area for younger children.

Parents can relax and enjoy a coffee or bite to eat, while monitoring the action from the establishment's cafe, or join in the excitement with their kids in the play space.

A variety of birthday party packages are also available. (Check out the website here for additional information.)

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new indoor play center seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Angeli V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 15, wrote, "Great place to bring the kids. Just let them run around, while you relax in the cafe they have. Very clean with good service, also met the owner Mike who encouraged me to get in there with the kids! You don't get that anymore from places."

"This newly opened indoor play space is a needed addition to the play space circuit in Queens," added Yelper Jennifer J. "It's huge with a two-level climbing area that has a large, colorful slide, ball pits, a foam ball shooting area and a variety of activities."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kanga's Indoor Playcenter is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
