feel good

Michigan boy invites entire kindergarten class to his adoption hearing

A Michigan boy had the best kind of moral support at his adoption hearing this week: his entire kindergarten class.

The boy, named Michael, was cheered on by his classmates as he joined his new family Thursday morning at a Kent County, Michigan, courthouse, local television station WZZM reported.

Footage from WZZM shows Michael's class waving paper hearts in the air while they sat in the courthouse. They all later posed for photographs with Michael and the judge.



Michael was one of 36 children who were adopted on Thursday, which was the county's 23rd annual Adoption Day, the station reported. Santa Claus showed up to spend time with each family, and several other agencies and organizations were also on hand to support the new families.

SEE ALSO: Georgia girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes

EMBED More News Videos

Ivey Zezulka's foster parents Paige and Daniel surprised her with the news that they had finalized plans to adopt Ivey and her biological siblings.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingmichiganparentingsocietyadoptionu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Macy's transforms Ronald McDonald House NY into winter wonderland
Girl with autism loves trash day so much, she's part of crew
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Hudson Yards sparkles with Christmas light show 'Shine On'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amtrak worker killed, 2 others hurt in accident near NYC railyard
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
LI officials call for investigation into arrest caught on video
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Details of TWU, MTA contract deal that avoids potential strike
Bronx DA says her office is ready for bail, judicial reforms
Show More
LI officials warn residents about donation bin scams
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
Woman shot in chest through kitchen window in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Spotty showers
Trump asks Supreme Court to block financial records subpoena
More TOP STORIES News