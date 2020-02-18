Family & Parenting

Long-lost purse from 1950s discovered in Ohio school wall

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WABC) -- A long-lost purse discovered behind a wall in a school turned into treasure for a woman's family in Ohio.

The purse, which was originally lost back in the 1950s, was discovered by a custodian making repairs at North Canton Middle School in Ohio.

Patti Rumfola was the owner of the purse and lost it back in 1957 when she was a student at the school.

Rumfola passed away in 2013, but the purse's contents gave her family a glimpse into her life as a teenager.

The purse contained several black and white photos as well as makeup items, a comb, school supplies and a football game schedule.

The newly found purse also contained 26 cents, which became special mementos for her family.

The school said each of Rumfola's five kids kept a penny.

