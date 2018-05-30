FAMILY & PARENTING

Man ordered to move out of parents' home finalizing moving plans

SYRACUSE, New York --
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home says he's OK being the punchline of jokes as he prepares to move by the legal deadline.

Michael Rotondo was ordered to move out of his parents' home in Camillus on Friday. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports Rotondo called 911 on Tuesday, saying a person had called his phone from a restricted number to call him a "loser."

Rotondo says he spent the weekend getting ready to move by going to Lowe's to buy boxes for packing. He says he was offered free packing supplies by a good Samaritan, but turned her down - saying it didn't feel right.

Rotondo says he'll move everything into a self-storage unit, and then look for a place.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilycourtlawsuitNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
NY man discovers half-brother he never knew he had
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News