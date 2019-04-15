u.s. & world

Michigan man sues parents for trashing porn collection he says is worth $29,000

GRAND HAVEN, Michigan -- A man is suing his parents for $86,000 in damages for throwing out his pornography collection.

Since it's a civil case with no criminal charges, the names and identities of the parties are being kept anonymous.

The man says his collection was worth $29,000.

He had moved back into his parents' Grand Haven, Michigan, home in October 2016 following a divorce, according to federal court documents obtained by WXMI.

After moving out 10 months later, his parents allegedly delivered boxes of his stuff to his new place in Indiana.

But when they arrived, the defendant noticed many of his possessions were missing. According to the documents, his parents allegedly told the defendant they destroyed his porn.

The man tried calling police on his parents, but authorities declined to press charges in the matter.

According to the lawsuit, the man emailed the following to his parents.

"If you had a problem with my belongings, you should have stated that at the time and I would have gone elsewhere," he reportedly wrote. "Instead, you choose to keep quiet and behave vindictively."

His father apparently responded, "Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health...I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine. Someday, I hope you will understand."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinglawsuitu.s. & worldpornography
U.S. & WORLD
Push to change date of Halloween picks up steam
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
'Wrong person to mess with': Female jogger chases down male flasher
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News