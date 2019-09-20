Family & Parenting

Man with prostate cancer reunites with 33-year-old daughter in NJ

By
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- It was a daddy and daughter reunion 33 years in the making.

Walter Haas always had a suspicion that he had a daughter. Long ago, he saw a photo of then four-year-old Valerie Paquette and said that was his child, but Valerie's mom said no.

However, when Paquette's mom gave her a genetic testing kit, the results were irrefutable.

"This explains a lot," Paquette said.

So Valerie wanted answers from her mom.

"Do we have some kind of explanation? She was like 'no way, no way - I can't believe it didn't match.' There's this other guy, Walter, and that's when she gave me his name," Paquette said.

"The best I could hope for was maybe one day the truth would come out, and she would find me," Haas said.

On Friday morning, Haas saw his now 33-year-old daughter at Newark Airport for the first time.

Paquette says she knew from a young age the man who raised her was not her real dad. When the facts came to light, Haas' current wife helped make the reunion happen.

"Now I had mentioned to my wife that I might have another daughter out there. She said 'good thing you told me because I would have been upset,'" Haas said.

Behind the joy, there is a pressing matter. Haas has Stage 4 prostate cancer. He says the treatment is working, and being reunited with his daughter is a miracle.

"So I still have a few steps to take, but I'm very positive, and with my girl here, I'm still going to get through it," Haas says.

They are hoping for many more reunions, holidays and celebrations to come.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingeast rutherfordbergen countyreunion
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patriots release receiver Antonio Brown
Owner accused of killing man attempting to break into NYC home
1 in custody after car drives through mall near Chicago, officials say
More than 60,000 in NYC attend Global Climate Strike
Diesel fuel possibly dropped into regular tank at LI gas station
Sources: Yanks' German won't pitch again in '19
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's presidential bid comes to an end
Show More
Man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn bodega
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
Amber Alert: $25K reward in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Measles alert for LIRR customers
Thousands of elephants to 'fly' in DUMBO next week
More TOP STORIES News