Marine surprises sister at college graduation

Ian Doskocil surprised sister Samantha at graduation from Houston Baptist

HOUSTON, Texas --
Soldier's homecoming videos are sure to tug at your heart every time, and this one is no different.

Corporal Ian Doskocil surprised his sister Samantha at her graduation.

Samantha graduated Magna Cum Laude from Houston Baptist University on Dec. 15.

Ian is a Corporal stationed at Camp Pendleton and has been a Marine since 2014.

Unfortunately, Ian had to miss Samantha's high school graduation, so this was a wonderful way to make-up for it.

Related Topics:
familysoldier greetingssoldier surprisemarinesmilitaryHouston
