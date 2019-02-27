Meet the new Gerber baby, 1-year-old Kairi Yang

HICKORY, North Carolina --One-year-old Kairi Yang from Hickory, North Carolina, has been selected as Gerber's 2019 spokesbaby.
There were more than 544,000 entries submitted online.
Gerber said Yang intrigued the judging panel with her "delicate expression and the look of wonder in her eyes."
Kairi is a nickname that her mom used in high school. It is also a character from a game called Kingdom Hearts.
This adorable little one loves arrowroot cookies, puffs and chicken nuggets.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts