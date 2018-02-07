FAMILY & PARENTING

Caught on Camera: Military dad surprises son with welcome home parade

Military dad surprises son at elementary school (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
When Conner went to school at Pecan Grove Elementary this morning, he thought it was going to be a regular school day.

He had no idea that his dad, Garret Miron, was waiting to surprise him after being deployed in Qatar for eight months.

The school worked with Miron to surprise Conner by setting up a welcome home parade.

Conner said he's most excited to go home and wrestle with his dad.

