Disney World

Meeting of the Marys: Mini Poppinses run into their idol at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Sisters Demi and Tory had a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious time meeting their idol, Mary Poppins, while dressed as her on a family trip to Disney World on December 23.

Mary Poppins and Bert met the mini Poppinses in front of a castle in Disney's Magic Kingdom in the Orlando, Florida, theme park and took the girls on a jaunt around the grounds.

RELATED: Boy gives hugs, kisses to Disney princesses at Magic Kingdom

The girls' mother, Caroline Ross, said this special moment took place on the last day of the family's week-long trip.



On Facebook, Ross responded to users who seemed to think she had the "mad seamstress skills" to create the little costumes. "Yeah, ShopDisney is the one with those mad skills, I just have awesome credit card purchasing power!" Ross wrote.

RELATED: WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfloridadisneyu.s. & worlddisney world
DISNEY WORLD
Gary Sinise takes kids of fallen service members to Disney World
Boy with autism has adorable interaction with Disney Princesses
Out of this world ride, Star Wars' Rise of the Resistance lets guests live out own Star Wars adventure
Girl stunned by surprise Disney World trip for 8th birthday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC's first babies of 2020: 2 boys born at midnight
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
Father upset hotel didn't give refund after hosting swingers' party
Fireworks may have sparked NJ house fire, officials say
Hanukkah stabbing victim's condition "dire," family says
5 hurt in fire at apartment building in Harlem
5 firefighters injured in Upper East Side high-rise blaze
Show More
Jews celebrate at MetLife Stadium after surge in attacks
VIDEO: Doctor frees dog caught in moving elevator
Millions pack Times Square to ring in 2020
Fort Bragg soldiers deploy after protesters storm U.S. embassy
Trump suggests flavored vapes may be pulled from market
More TOP STORIES News