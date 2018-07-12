FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom buys dress for waitress who helped son survive Waffle House shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman decided to pay it forward to the Waffle House waitress she says saved her son's life. (Vickie Davis)

Eyewitness News
A woman decided to pay it forward to the Waffle House waitress she says saved her son's life earlier this year.

Michael Garth Sr. was in the Waffle House in Tennessee where four people were killed last April.

He had asked to sit at the counter, but the waitress said she was washing dishes and asked him to move back.

Because of her request, he was sitting in the back of the restaurant when the gunman opened fire.

Garth's mother tracked the waitress down to thank her and learned she was getting married -- so she decided to buy her wedding dress.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilyweddingwedding dresswaffle houseTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
NY man discovers half-brother he never knew he had
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News