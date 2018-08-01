FAMILY & PARENTING

Connecticut mother devastated after necklace with son's ashes stolen

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother in Connecticut has put out a desperate plea for help after someone stole her son's ashes.

Eyewitness News
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --
A mother in Connecticut has put out a desperate plea for help after someone stole her son's ashes.

Leann Winn lost one of her preemie twin boys to SIDS when he was 3 months old nearly a decade ago.

For the last nine years, she has worn a necklace with his ashes inside.

However, someone stole the necklace from inside her purse, which was left covered in her car, outside a bar in Hartford last weekend.

She says she is lost without it and just wants the necklace back.

"No questions, I forgive whoever did it," Winn said. "I just want to be led to where he is so he can be reunited back with me - the only piece I have left."

So far police have not been successful in locating the necklace.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycrimetheftparentingtwinsConnecticutHartford
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Back-to-school countdown checklist
Double wedding: 2 sets of twins to tie the knot
Couple married 78 years die 2 days apart
'Corny' proposal wins over girlfriend's heart
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
LIRR train derails in Queens, makes for rough PM commute
NY teacher accused of arranging to meet teen for sex
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Chipotle
Man loses both legs to infection after being licked by dog
Tire off truck kills NYPD worker on Gowanus Expressway
Man shoved onto subway tracks at Grand Central
Family of NJ man killed by police desperate for answers
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Show More
Cellphone footage shows Mexico plane crash chaos
Video app device catches suspect breaking into LI homes
Trump urges end to Mueller probe 'right now,' setting off new storm
New pot policy begins in Manhattan
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
More News