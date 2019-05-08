Family & Parenting

Mother skips her own graduation to attend son's

EMBED <>More Videos

Graduating mother surprises graduating son. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2019.

A Michigan mother faced a dilemma when her own college graduation was at the same time as her son's graduation in a different city.

Of course Sharonda Wilson did what most mothers would do and decided to skip her own to attend her son's.

When both of their schools found out about the predicament, they came up with a better idea.

Mom and son walked across the stage together at Central Michigan to accept their degrees!

Wilson earned a bachelor of science in business administration from Ferris State University and her son, Stephan, earned a bachelor of arts in music theater from Central Michigan.

Stephan Wilson said being able to graduate alongside his mom made the already monumental day even more memorable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinggraduationfamilycollegeu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 children, 2 adults killed in Harlem fire
Colorado school shooting: 1 student killed, 8 injured
AccuWeather: Pleasant Wednesday on tap
Newborn baby abandoned on trash can in park recovering
Elderly woman fatally struck by car exiting Queensboro Bridge
NY strikes deal to allow cameras on school buses
Police: Half-naked burglar found hiding under NJ deck
Show More
Some NYC Uber, Lyft drivers set for 2-hour strike Wednesday
NYC woman among victims suing after cooking spray cans explode
Board approves NYC rent hikes in preliminary vote
Possible carjacking attempt, police-involved shooting in NJ
Report: Trump lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994
More TOP STORIES News