One more Christmas gift came for Maria Vera & Ivan Albarracin! On their way to @BellevueHosp baby Alie Aurora was born outside Qns-Midtown Tunnel. @MTA Lt. Harry Parsad assisted & visited later. pic.twitter.com/oyuZaYLB68 — BellevueHospital (@BellevueHosp) December 27, 2018

There was a special delivery on a New York highway after a baby girl apparently couldn't wait to make it to the hospital.Alie Albarracin arrived around 3 a.m. Wednesday as parents Maria and Ivan Albarracin headed east on the Long Island Expressway from their Queens home to Bellevue Hospital.Realizing they wouldn't make it to the hospital, the Albarracins pulled over by the Queens Midtown Tunnel and asked Metropolitan Transportation Authority officers for help.They got the assistance they needed from Lt. Harry Persad, who has emergency medical technician experience.Persad later visited the hospital to check on the happy family, officials with Bellevue said Thursday.