NJ couple sues NYC fertility clinic after they allegedly lost an embryo for 18 months

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New Jersey couple is suing a Manhattan fertility clinic after they say the clinic lost their healthy embryo for 18 months.The Mooneys now have two sons.They say it took the New York Fertility Institute 13 egg retrievals and 15 attempts to have their first son.When they wanted to have a second child, they say the problems continued including saying doctors misplaced an embryo.The Mooneys say they found a new clinic, and doctors there told them the failures of the first clinic suggested a host of problems and mistakes.----------