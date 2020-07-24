United Way helps New Jersey families can receive free diapers, formula and baby wipes

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- In an ongoing effort to help parents of infants facing financial insecurity, the United Way of Greater Newark has partnered with Project Ready, Mommy Grind, and Newark Mommies to help families in need.
Through the Parent exchange program, donors will be matched with families to provide them with diapers, formula, and baby wipes, free of charge.
"We have families that were already struggling and when you add the pandemic of COVID-19, we're just seeing the need compounded," said Catherine Wilson, President, and CEO of United Way of Greater Newark.
To apply, families must submit an online application or call 211.
Once the application is received, families will have the products delivered to their door.
To qualify, families must reside in Newark, Irvington, East Orange, West Orange, South Orange, Orange, Belleville, Nutley, Maplewood, Kearny, Harrison, East Newark, or North Arlington.
"As long as we have donations and the funding available, we are going to continue to do it. We are also some grant funding for this program and 100% of the donations that come in for this program go to the program," Wilson said.
If you're interested in donating, visit the United Way of Greater Newark website for more information.
