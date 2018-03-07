FAMILY & PARENTING

Florida nurse adopts severely abused twins

EMBED </>More Videos

Nurse adopts abused twins (KTRK)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WABC) --
A Florida nurse adopted a pair of twins that were in desperate need of a mother.

Jess Hamm knew instinctively she was in love. She first saw Delilah during her nursing shift at Wolfson Children's Hospital, when the toddler was being rolled into their pediatric intensive care unit.

"My heart was broken," Ham said. "I don't want to cry. She was just so lifeless, but she still held onto my finger."

Delilah had broken bones, a skull fracture and was severely malnourished. Hamm went through the adoption process and learned Delilah had a sister named Caroline, who was also in the hospital.

Hamm said their progress is amazing.

"They've been through so much, and they're completely different kids," she said. "If you had met them when I met them, you would be amazed."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionu.s. & worldchild abuseFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
NY man discovers half-brother he never knew he had
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News