New York Jets, state troopers deliver gifts to family of fallen detective

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New York Jets teamed up with state troopers to deliver special gifts to the family of a fallen hero.

Several troopers joined the Jets last week at the American Dream to present personalized football jerseys and gear to the family of fallen Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals.

Each jersey given to the family was personalized with Seals' name and badge number, making the gifts extra special.

Detective Seals was killed in the line of duty in Jersey City last month.

Seals, a married father of five who was a 13-year veteran of the force, was lauded as a model officer who helped get hundreds of guns off the streets.

He was shot at Bay View Cemetery during a confrontation with two suspects who authorities say would go on to murder three others during an hours-long gun battle with police about a mile away at a kosher market before dying in the shootout.

