A man in western New York trying to find information about his birth father ended up discovering he has a half-brother he never knew about.Frank Puglissi was 14 years old when he found out he was adopted.His mother didn't tell him anything about his biological father other than the fact that he had passed away.Puglissi's cousin was searching for information online when she discovered he has a half-brother who lives in Canada.A DNA test confirmed it -- and they are both coincidentally named Frank."I'm still in shock to this day, it's an amazing feeling," Puglissi said.The two Franks hope to meet up soon in person.