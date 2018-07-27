FAMILY & PARENTING

Surprise! NYC couple gets engaged during 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

(kellyandryan.com)

Eyewitness news
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A New York City couple celebrated their special moment with the help of Kelly, Ryan and the entire studio audience on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest looked on in awe as Justin surprised Nicole and proposed to her during a commercial break for Friday's show.


The Upper West Side couple even got a shout out from the hosts when the show came back on air -- so all of America could share in their joy.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!


----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyengagementhappinesslive with kelly and ryanentertainmentNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
Man captures couple's beautiful moment on NYC subway
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Exclusive: Video shows carjacking with 2 kids in vehicle
NY kicks Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
Suspect in Queens nurse murder may be serial killer
NJ man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
Woman's body found in New Rochelle driveway
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
Car left on Henry Hudson as robbery suspects flee to woods
So-called 'Pooperintendent' relieves himself of duties
Show More
Avenatti: 3 women paid 'hush money' for Trump relationships
SUV jumps curb, hits 2 women at Gramercy bus stop
Man arrested after liquid thrown at NYPD traffic agent
DPW worker killed while removing tree in NJ park
West Orange investigates case of Legionnaires' Disease
More News