NYC's first babies of 2020: 2 boys born at stroke of midnight

NEW YORK CITY -- We have a tie!

Two baby boys--one in Brooklyn, one in Staten Island--ushered in the new decade as the city's first babies of the New Year.

Both were born at exactly 12:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Aidan Zobnin weighed in at seven pounds, thirteen ounces, and measured 20 inches long.

Aidan was born to parents Jennet and Artyom Zobnin. The baby boy is their second child.

Anthony Saraceno was born at Richmond University Medical Center to Michelle and Anthony Saraceno.

The little boy weighed in at seven pounds, nine ounces.

Congratulations and Happy New Year to both families!

