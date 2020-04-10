Family & Parenting

NYPD officers deliver baby on Staten Island Expressway

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The NYPD spotted a speeding car on Staten Island and pulled it over, only to find a woman inside of the vehicle in labor.

The baby wouldn't wait, so an NYPD Highway officer started to help the woman, and was then joined by a sergeant, Police Officer May and Sgt. Dimante.

"I think God was looking down because we have a former EMT and a former paramedic in the cop and the sergeant," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

It all happened just before midnight Thursday on the Staten Island Expressway.

They were able to safely deliver the baby boy in the car and then drive to the hospital, with one hand on the wheel, the other hand pinching on the umbilical cord.

Other NYPD officers cleared the route for the family and officers and they were met at the hospital with doctors and nurses cheering.

"Cheering to have something good, in this time they are dealing with a lot," Shea said. "So keep your head up, keep positive, in every dark day there is always light. Focus on the light, we are going to get through this."

Baby Matthew, his mother and father, are all doing well!



----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingstaten islandnew york citybirthnypdbabystaten island
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Feds release $30 billion from stimulus bill for US health system
Cuomo 'cautiously optimistic' but NY death toll mounts
Cuomo warns of 2nd coronavirus wave, calls for testing
Mom of 5 who beat COVID-19 gets viral sendoff from hospital staff
NJ death toll climbs higher, but new signs the spread is slowing
Asian American community donates thousands of medical supplies
U.S. 'days away' from widespread coronavirus antibody testing
Show More
More than 600 NYPD officers back at work after COVID-19 recovery
Has CA developed 'herd immunity' to COVID-19?
MTA death toll hits 50, nearly 1,900 positive COVID-19 cases
New COVID-19 testing sites opening in NYC
New York reboots unemployment site to improve process
More TOP STORIES News