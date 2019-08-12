NYPD officers delivery baby in back seat of mom's car in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four NYPD officers were in the right place at the right time to help deliver a baby in the back of a woman's car.The woman went into labor Saturday night just after 9 p.m. at West 22nd Street and 11th Avenue.The officers from the NYPD Special Ops Unit were on patrol at the time and were flagged down to help.Within minutes, they helped deliver a baby girl in the back of the woman's car.Both mom and baby are said to be doing well.----------