CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four NYPD officers were in the right place at the right time to help deliver a baby in the back of a woman's car.
The woman went into labor Saturday night just after 9 p.m. at West 22nd Street and 11th Avenue.
The officers from the NYPD Special Ops Unit were on patrol at the time and were flagged down to help.
Within minutes, they helped deliver a baby girl in the back of the woman's car.
Both mom and baby are said to be doing well.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
NYPD officers delivery baby in back seat of mom's car in Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More