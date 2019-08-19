Family & Parenting

Parents are happier after kids move out, study says

Apparently, only one thing can make you happier than having children - kicking those kids out of the house.

A new study from Heidelberg University found that parents tend to be happier in old age than those without children, but only if their children have moved out.

Researchers say it's because the stress of balancing childcare and work is replaced with a form of social support - something they say is crucial to happiness as we get older.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingchildrenfamily
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYPD commissioner to rule on officer's fate in Eric Garner death
Elderly woman fatally stabbed, husband jumped out window
Body recovered after dad drowns in lake trying to rescue child
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
NJ doctor dies after falling 80 feet while on vacation
Investigation into possible home invasion with shots fired in NJ
Officials: Ceilings as low as 4 1/2 feet in some illegal apartments
Show More
Man used chair to climb in bathroom window in NYC home invasion
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
Be Kind: Jogger gives homeless man shoes off his feet
More TOP STORIES News