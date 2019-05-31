Family & Parenting

Parents celebrate 'empty nest' with hilarious photo shoot

PONTOTOC, Miss. -- Amy and Randy English's last child at home is about to leave the nest and they couldn't be happier about it.

Their daughter, Haley Jones, is a photographer and staged a hilarious photo shoot with her parents celebrating their new 'empty nester' status, according to Storyful.

Jones is the last of three children to leave the family home in Pontotoc, Mississippi.

"Most parents are a little sad when they hit the 'empty nest' phase of life," Jones wrote on Facebook, "However, my parents seem thrilled."

The couple's dogs even make an appearance in one of the photos, alongside a sign that reads: "Our favorite kids."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingsocial mediau.s. & worldphotographyviralfunny photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firecracker thrown onto subway train causes panic, delays
NYPD cop tearfully enters plea in alleged plot to kill husband
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
11-foot gator breaks into Florida home through kitchen window
End of an era: Radio station 95.5 WPLJ to sign off Friday
Man gets life in NJ murder, sex assault of 11-year-old girl
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
Show More
Texas inmate on life support after officers throw him on ground
Fla. swim instructor charged after boy nearly drowns
Family of teen suicide victim upset after school excludes her in yearbook
Teacher on leave after mock slave auction
Tap-based transit fare system OMNY rolls out in NYC
More TOP STORIES News