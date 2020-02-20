Family & Parenting

'We're all together now': Philadelphia woman adopts 4 kids from same family

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- A family from Philadelphia is celebrating a big day. The Floyds officially adopted four siblings after fostering them for some time.

It's rare to find a silent moment in the Floyd home. The family wouldn't have it any other way.

"We all, we're all together now!" said 10-year-old Serenity Floyd, looking at a couch with three of her biological siblings.

Being together hasn't always been realistic for the family. In fact, this is the first day they've all shared the same last name.

"I didn't want to keep going to the system and travel to different homes to homes so I asked her, 'Can I be adopted?" said Serenity.

That's where Bobbie Floyd came in.

"When I realized that they were going to be separated, I knew that I had the space and the patience to take them all in," said Bobbie.

She started out as a foster mom for two of the kids. Then they kept coming.

"It's never-ending because throughout the years, I feel like I raised one for two years and I got another one, then I raised another for two years and got another one. So it's like I'm still in kindergarten," said Bobbie.

Bobbie also has two biological kids of her own. She says she thought about more, then tragedy struck her family.

"October 19, 2014, my husband passed away," she explained.

Bobbie says after her husband's death, her house got a little too quiet for her liking. Two years to the day after that, she got a sign.

"October 19, 2016, I decided to become a foster mother and I got children that day," she said.

Bobbie says she's considered the children her own for years, but it finally became official on February 19th when a judge finalized the adoption and gave the children her last name.

"It's amazing that my husband has been gone since 2014 and he's still blessing me with Floyds," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphiachildrenfamilyadoptionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | The Countdown: Democrats set for Nevada debate
NYC daycare shuts down suddenly, leaving parents scrambling
Mother arrested after newborn's body found in wooded area in NY
Another arrest made after 2 fatal shootings in NYC delis
Precious video shows 2-year-old hugging pizza delivery man
Police say 8 killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau
Homicide squad investigating deadly shooting on LI
Show More
Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke fatally shot at Hollywood home
Mother speaks out after daughter killed in NY library stabbing
NY woman 1 of 2 killed after car plunges off Florida ferry
Shocking video shows truck thief ramming tow yard gate
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
More TOP STORIES News