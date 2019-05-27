Picture perfect Memorial Day weekend at Tri-State area beaches

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5318794" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Yates reports on shoregoers celebrating Memorial Day in Long Branch, NJ.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Sunshine and sand: you don't need much more than that to make for a fun and relaxing Memorial Day weekend.This year, people were getting plenty of both on Long Island and at the Jersey shore.At Jones Beach State Park in Nassau County, the crowds appeared a little lighter than usual on Monday.That may be because more people than usual took advantage of the great weather to check out the Bethpage Air Show earlier in the weekend.Those who did come out Monday seemed to be into exercising. Eyewitness News found lots of bicyclists, runners and roller bladers doing their thing.At the Jersey shore, the holiday weekend crowds were out in force.After a long winter and rainy spring, they made a bee line for shore towns including Long Branch.The beaches and boardwalks were filled with plenty of repeat visitors, as people tried to soak up as much sun and surf as possible before heading back to work on Tuesday.Folks everywhere seemed grateful the weather finally cooperated, delivering a picture perfect holiday weekend across the Tri-State area.----------