One brother is a police officer - the other is an EMT. On Friday, they both found themselves helping deliver a baby right in Times Square.Police officer Yan Kit Poon and his colleagues were the first to arrive at that Westin Hotel after baby Jackson's mother went into labor.When EMTs were called, Poon's brother, Yan Hao showed up.The brothers say since they work in the same area, they often end up at the same scenes.