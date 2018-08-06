FAMILY & PARENTING

Siblings adopted by separate families reunite after 30 years

EMBED </>More Videos

A DNA matching website helped two sisters adopted by separate familes to find each other after 30 years.

A family has been reunited after decades of separation thanks to a DNA website.

The journey began when Janelle Harris received a message from a stranger through ancestry.com. That stranger turned out to be Janelle's biological sister.

When the pair met, Janelle immediately noticed that her sister, Andrea, looked like their mother.

For 30 years, Janelle knew she had siblings, but not who or where they were. Her mother had been unable to care for her and her sister and put them up for adoption.

The sisters later found out they also have two brothers and have located one of them. The other brother is still unknown.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyDNAfamily tree DNAreunionsiblingsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 ABC, Inc.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Town employee calls cops on mom breastfeeding on NJ beach
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Investigation into death of baby found in East River
Body found in Philly in search for missing Bronx mother
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
2 dead, dozens injured in Italy highway explosion
2-year-old child rescued from hot car on Long Island
Man critical after hitting head on pavement during attack
Man suspected of stealing from church multiple times
Show More
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Rescued pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
2 people hit on LIRR tracks creates service disruptions
10 killed, 53 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
More News