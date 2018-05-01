FAMILY & PARENTING

Siblings reunite for the first time since surviving the car crash that killed their parents

EMBED </>More Videos

The children are recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

After surviving the crash that killed their parents and newborn sister, siblings Zachary and Angie were finally able to see each other for the first time.

On April 7, 2018, the Clemens family, parents Jim and Karisa and their five children, were involved in a fatal car crash while returning home from a family outing in Texas. Jim, Karisa and their newborn baby Julieanna were killed. They were survived by Angela, 8, Zachary, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Nicholas, 2.

Zachary suffered a broken back, leaving him depressed and in bed most of the day, according to a fundraising page created by Karisa's aunt Teresa Burrell. Angela suffered major brain injuries and broken legs and Wyatt is learning to walk again after suffering a stroke that paralyzed his left side. Nicholas has been released from the hospital.

On April 24, Burrell shared the photo of Zachary and Angie meeting for the first time since the crash with the message: "Yesterday, we asked for you all to send a special prayer for Zachary. We have seen so many miracles with him. Yesterday, he was able to leave his bed and get into the wheelchair for the first time. He and Angie were able to see each other for the first time."

The children are recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. According to the fundraising page, the kids will all live together with their grandparents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycar accidentchildren injuriescar crash
FAMILY & PARENTING
NY man discovers half-brother he never knew he had
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News