Family & Parenting

Snow brought to 2-year-old who is too ill to take family's winter vacation

GILBERT, AZ -- First responders created a winter wonderland for a young girl who loves the snow but is too sick to enjoy it.

Quinn Walker is 2 years old. Every year her family visits the mountains for a little taste of winter.

However, this year she was too sick to make the trip. Her doctors said Walker has a heart condition that makes it too risky to travel to the mountains.

When firefighters at Walker's local fire department heard her story, they knew they had to help.

The fire department dumped five tons of snow on her family's driveway. There, she and her siblings were able to build snowmen, go sledding and even throw a few snow balls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingarizonasnowwinterwinter wonderland
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Water main break floods UWS streets, subway suspended
PHOTOS: Upper West Side water main break
Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested after crash on Long Island
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
Massive fire destroys 4 buildings in Bound Brook, NJ
Above normal Monday, but cloudy and cooler
Update on investigation into Jersey City supermarket attack
Show More
Trial wrapping up for Harlem man accused of killing 6-year-old
2 hospitalized after argument leads to stabbing in Brooklyn
Passenger on Newark-bound flight accused of assaulting flight attendant
High school soccer coach killed in Ramapo house fire
These are the must-read stories of the weekend
More TOP STORIES News