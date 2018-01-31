FAMILY & PARENTING

Florida teen with cancer gets final wish to marry high school sweetheart

EMBED </>More Videos

Dying teen marries high school sweetheart (KTRK)

JACKSONSVILLE, Florida --
A Florida teen with a rare form of cancer has one final wish -- to marry his high school sweetheart. Donations from across the world made the 19-year-old's wish a reality.

With weeks left to live, Dustin Snyder got the one thing he wanted -- to marry his high school sweetheart Sierra. She's been by his side ever since he learned he had cancer.

"After my first surgery, when she was there," Dustin told Bay 9 News. "There for me in the hospital for 10 days straight, didn't never leave, that's when I knew she was the one."

The couple thought the cancer was gone in November. Then in January, they got the worst news. It was back and the prognosis wasn't good. Sierra was there for that, too.

"Without her and my family, I wouldn't have any strength to be here right now," Dustin said.

That's why Dustin knew he had to put a ring on her finger as soon as possible. And Sierra knew she had to stay by his side.

"You are truly my soul mate. I will always love you," Sierra told Dustin. "Kindness goes a long way. You love them. Be there for them. Why not?"

The couple planned the entire ceremony in four days.

"Honestly we don't know how much longer he does have," Sierra said. "My hope is a very long time, and I'm grateful for every day that he wakes up."

The rings, the venue, the dresses, everything was donated.

"I can't thank everyone enough who put this together," Sierra said. "They're definitely miracle workers, for sure."

And thanks to the online donations, the couple can now enjoy their honeymoon at Disney.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycancermarriageweddingteen
FAMILY & PARENTING
NY man discovers half-brother he never knew he had
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News