Family & Parenting

Tiny babies show off Halloween costumes in Long Island NICU

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Some on the tiniest babies on Long Island are showing off their costumes on Halloween.

Nearly 30 babies currently in the NICU at NYU Winthrop Hospital got into the spirit on Thursday by dressing up as witches, mermaids, candy corn, Harry Potter characters and animals.

The goal of the event was to give parents of the newborns an opportunity to create special Halloween memories while their infants are still in the hospital.

Staff members at the hospital will vote for the cutest, funniest and best overall costumes -- and the winning families will receive baskets of baby goodies.

Happy Halloween!

