Top toys for traveling with kids

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Spring break is just days away -- which means traveling with kids. So what can parents do to keep them happy and OFF screens in the plane or back seat?According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, preschool age kids should not have more than one hour of screen time per day. So, good news: There is plenty of stuff out there!Ali Mierzejewski, editor-in-chief of Toy Insider, visited Eyewitness News to share some of her best picks for traveling toys.----------