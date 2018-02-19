MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --It's a chance for adults in NYC to act like kids.
This year marks the 115th American International Toy Fair. It's the largest toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere and a critical time for the approximately $22 billion U.S. traditional toy industry.
More than 1,600 manufacturers, distributors, importers and sales agents from 30 countries will be showing more than 100,000 toys.
The show is not open to the public but Chris Byrne, The "Toy Guy" and content director for TTPM.com (Toys, Tots, Pets & More) helped us navigate the sea of products. His top three picks for coolest toys run the spectrum.
First up is Glove A Bubble, an all-in-one hand mitt that allows you to make tons of bubbles.
He also loves Scruff a Luvs, a stuffed animal based on the concept of rescue animals that you take from matted to marvelous.
His final pick, Ribbon Ninja, a high-speed game of who can grab the flag from your wrist.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts