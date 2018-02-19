TOYS

American International Toy Fair takes over NYC: See Toy Guy's top picks

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the American International Toy Fair in New York City.

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
It's a chance for adults in NYC to act like kids.

This year marks the 115th American International Toy Fair. It's the largest toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere and a critical time for the approximately $22 billion U.S. traditional toy industry.

More than 1,600 manufacturers, distributors, importers and sales agents from 30 countries will be showing more than 100,000 toys.

The show is not open to the public but Chris Byrne, The "Toy Guy" and content director for TTPM.com (Toys, Tots, Pets & More) helped us navigate the sea of products. His top three picks for coolest toys run the spectrum.

First up is Glove A Bubble, an all-in-one hand mitt that allows you to make tons of bubbles.

He also loves Scruff a Luvs, a stuffed animal based on the concept of rescue animals that you take from matted to marvelous.

His final pick, Ribbon Ninja, a high-speed game of who can grab the flag from your wrist.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familytoyschildrenMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TOYS
Toddler gets arm stuck in 'Thomas the Tank Engine' toy
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
Search for girl's lost stuffed giraffe at Boston airport goes viral
More toys
FAMILY & PARENTING
NY man discovers half-brother he never knew he had
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News