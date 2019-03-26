Family & Parenting

Georgia soldier surprises mom, sister at work

EMBED <>More Videos

A soldier from Georgia gave his mother and sister a moment they'll never forget, and his father was there to capture it all on video.

DALTON, Ga. -- A soldier from Georgia gave his mother and sister a moment they'll never forget, and his father was there to capture it all on video.

Steve Sharp tells WTVC his son, 20-year-old PFC Sawyer Sharp is a combat medic who has been stationed in Landstuhl, Germany for the past year.

Sharp says his son still has another year of service in Germany before returning stateside.

His mother and sister both work at Comprehensive Medical Solutions, Inc in Dalton.

They had no idea Sharp was coming home to visit on Tuesday morning.

As soon as Sawyer Sharp walked into their office, he made eye contact with both women.

His sister dropped to the floor in shock and his mother quickly embraced him.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
family & parentingmilitarysurprisesoldier surprise
TOP STORIES
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Measles outbreak: Rockland bars unvaccinated from public places
Water main break shuts down part of 7th Avenue in Chelsea
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Brazen gunman opens fire on NYC street in broad daylight
Doc accused of killing pregnant mistress' baby appears in court
NYC teacher accused of hitting 9-year-old boy with book
Show More
Ultimatum expires in search for missing teen, attorney reacts
Family demands answers after dog dies on flight
Mom accused of being intoxicated when son nearly drowned
71-year-old woman killed when fire engulfs LI building
Prestigious NYC school at center of sexual misconduct scandal
More TOP STORIES News