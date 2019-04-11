Welcome home: Navy sailor surprises kids at Long Island school

Jacob Stock surprised his two children Andrew and Eva at Lynwood Avenue Elementary School in the Sachem Central School District on Wednesday afternoon.
Andrew is in kindergarten and Eva is a 4th-grader.
"My kids really had no idea that he was home and I think that makes it all worth it," their mom said.
Stock has been stationed in Bahrain and has been gone for the past year.
"I love my children very much, obviously I don't want to let them go either, but I have my duty to my country and I enjoy that," Stock said.
Stock says aside from his family, what he missed most while he was away is pizza.
Welcome home, sailor!
