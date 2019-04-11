Family & Parenting

Welcome home: Navy sailor surprises kids at Long Island school

EMBED <>More Videos

A member of the U.S. Navy surprised his kids at their Long Island school with a visit home from overseas.

FARMINGVILLE, New York (WABC) -- A member of the U.S. Navy surprised his kids at their Long Island school with a visit home from overseas.

Jacob Stock surprised his two children Andrew and Eva at Lynwood Avenue Elementary School in the Sachem Central School District on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew is in kindergarten and Eva is a 4th-grader.

"My kids really had no idea that he was home and I think that makes it all worth it," their mom said.

Stock has been stationed in Bahrain and has been gone for the past year.

"I love my children very much, obviously I don't want to let them go either, but I have my duty to my country and I enjoy that," Stock said.

Stock says aside from his family, what he missed most while he was away is pizza.

Welcome home, sailor!

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfarmingvillesuffolk countynavysoldier surprisefeel good
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ principal who died after donating bone marrow honored
Driver arrested in caught-on-camera hit and run in Brooklyn
Man stabbed in subway station in Lower Manhattan
One of America's smallest babies heads home from hospital
17-year-old arrested with loaded gun in NYC school
NYPD: Man looking for homeless shelter admits to double murder
USC to award posthumous degree to slain student with NJ ties
Show More
Construction worker dies in 13-story fall from NYC roof
Game show scandal figure Charles Van Doren dies
Limo company operator pleads not guilty in fatal NY crash
Doctor finds bees living in woman's eye, feeding on tears
Mom of man convicted in jogger murder proclaims son's innocence
More TOP STORIES News