FAMILY & PARENTING

Why do you get lumps of coal for Christmas?

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you ever wondered how the tradition of leaving lumps of coal in Christmas stockings began?

Have you ever wondered how the tradition of leaving lumps of coal in Christmas stockings began?

In ancient German and Dutch folklore, Saint Nicholas, also known as Sinterklaas, would leave gifts in shoes and socks left out for him by children.

RELATED: Where do Santa's reindeer come from?
EMBED More News Videos

Here's the story behind Santa's reindeer and how they got their names.



Bu the 16th century, the beast-like Krampus was created as a counterpart to St. Nick to punish naughty girls and boys - sometimes by leaving coal in their stockings!

In Italian folklore, the witch La Befana would sneak into homes to leave gifts for good children and lumps of coal for bad ones.

RELATED: Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
EMBED More News Videos

Here's why we kiss under mistletoe around the holidays.



In the 19th and 20th centuries, coal was commonly burned to heat homes, so when Santa Claus came to visit, it was convenient to grab a lump to leave for children on his "naughty" list.

Of course, Santa would never give children lumps of coal for Christmas... unless they asked for it!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familychristmassanta clausu.s. & worldfamilychildren
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
Man recovering from paralysis stands for first time to propose
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
New toy now plays 'Baby Shark" song
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Arrest made after woman fatally struck in NYC hit and run
Man killed, firefighters hurt in massive LI house fire
Mom whose baby ripped away during arrest appears in NJ court
Suspect arrested after teen slashed inside NYC school
Subway conductor punched in face in Brooklyn
Petition started to fix Holland Tunnel holiday decorations
NYC teen with rare skin condition thriving in new custom home
Show More
Fmr. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen faces possible jail sentence
28-year-old man fatally shot outside Buddy's Place bar in NJ
Magnitude 4.4 quake jolts Tennessee, felt in Georgia
Suspected gunman in France ID'd, has long police record
Car crashes into living room of Long Island apartment
More News