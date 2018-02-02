Wife of fallen soldier shares beautiful maternity shoot

Just days before Chris' death, he learned he would become a father.
To help celebrate the new life, several Fort Bragg soldiers in Afghanistan helped give the fallen hero a memory he would never have but surely deserved -- a special gender reveal.
Watch their video here:
The couple's daughter is expected to enter the world on March 24.
Harris said that she plans to name her daughter Christian Michelle for her father, Christopher Michael.
"Everything I do, I do it to preserve Chris' memory and to show Christian how special she is," Harris said. "I'm just the only one that can speak for them both right now. I do everything I can to make sure they both get the recognition they deserve. Him for sacrificing his life for his country and her for being the legacy of a hero."
Harris' maternity photos, taken by Pinehurst Photography, were taken in the same spot where she and Chris tied the knot.
"The plans Chris and I made for our future and children together, I now have to follow through with those plans on my own ... we wanted to spend every anniversary in the spot each year."
