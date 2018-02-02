Wife of fallen soldier shares beautiful maternity shoot

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3017621" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Brittany Harris lost her husband, Army Specialist Chris Harris, in August of 2017, just months after the couple said, "I Do" riverside in Asheville. (Credit: Erin and Kendra/PinehurstNC Photography )